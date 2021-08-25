Namibia: Another Senseless Killing Rocks Omusati

Police in Omusati are investigating a case of murder after a 27-year-old man allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death before taking his own life on Monday morning. The incident happened at Omutundungu village in the Etayi constituency.

The man is said to have stabbed the girlfriend eight times in the back and chest with a knife. She died at the scene. According to Omusati police head Titus Shikongo, the man visited his girlfriend's house on Sunday evening, but she was not there.

"The suspect apparently did not find the girlfriend in the room, but kept waiting for her to come back home," he said. The girlfriend allegedly only returned home around 06h00 on Monday morning, leading to the attack. After murdering his girlfriend, the man fled to the next village, Ohamuti, where he committed suicide.

The woman was identified as Tresia Sheehama (26) from Omutundungu, while the man was identified as Fredrich Josua Haileka (27) from Onamhindi in the Okalongo constituency.Their next of kin have been informed. Meanwhile, on Saturday, a man was allegedly assaulted with a stick on the head at an unknown time at Oshana-shakandina location at Okalondo in the Otamanzi constituency.

The man, who is deceased now, was taken to the Okahao district hospital for treatment, but died on Sunday morning. The cause of the fight is yet to be determined as preliminary investigations could not locate any eyewitnesses as yet. The victim was a homestead caretaker at Okalondo. The suspect (26) has been arrested.