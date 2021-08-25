Namibia: Nafasi Water Steps in to Help Unam Students

SOUTH African company Nafasi Water Technologies has reaffirmed their commitment to collaborate with the University of Namibia.

The chief executive officer of the company, Suzie Nkambule this week, paid a courtesy visit to Unam vice chancellor Kenneth Matengu.

The visit came days before the two institutions signed a collaborative agreement to strengthen bilateral relations and accord university students professional opportunities.

Nkambule said there is a potential long-term vision for this student-orientated partnership.

"We are glad to come on board as a resourceful partner and are willing to go beyond the norm and explore pulling in other experts to assist where needed be," explained Nkambule.

Matengu said the opportunity will develop students' skills and encourage further collaboration on projects the university has already embarked upon.

"We need strategic partners such as Nafasi Water to expand on projects like the growing of tilapia fish in saline water, as well as the processing and bottling of seawater at our Sam Nujoma Campus' desalination plant at the coast," he said.

The director for the Centre in Innovation in Learning and Teaching (CILT) Maggy Beukes-Amiss, welcomed the collaboration.

"This partnership comes in at the right time to compliment collaborative efforts and plans to join hands with industries in assisting the university's new curriculum framework semester zero," said Beukes-Amiss.