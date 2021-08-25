Malawi: Lifestyles Contributing to Rising Cases of Non-Communicable Diseases

Health experts have attributed rising cases of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) on people's lifestyles.

Deputy Director for Clinical Services in the Ministry of Health and Population, Hastings Chiumia, disclosed that NCDs cases have been increasing at an alarming rate.

Chiumia said this is due to intake of unnecessary foods into the bodies.

"Junky foods, beer and minerals most people often eat and drink have negatively affected the bodies causing diseases like high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer and epilepsy among others," he said.

Chiumia made the remarks during a stakeholders' meeting Women's Coalition Against Cancer- (WOCACA) organized to share the findings from these interviews and community conversations that will provide final recommendations for the National Advocacy Agenda for people living with NCDs.

WOCACA, which is a member of NCD Alliance Malawi, is coordinating a one-year project on behalf of the Alliance titled "Our Views, Our Voices" with a small grant from Global NCD Alliance.

The goal of the project is to support people living with NCDs (PLWNCDs) in developing a national advocacy agenda through gathering insights on the problems and challenges they face, identify and document their potential roles and responsibilities to shape and amplify the national advocacy agenda in Malawi.

One of the project activities is to collect first-hand experiences and perspectives of PLWNCDs through inclusive and consultative process. The project has engaged PLWNCDs, representatives of a diverse range of NCDs, care partners through in-depth interviews and community conversations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi NCDs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Chiumia said lack of exercises has also affected the bodies because most of the times the bodies fail to function properly leading to NCDs.

According to him, NCD burden in the country is at 35 percent. It is a public health problem on top of HIV and Aids, Malaria and tuberculosis.

He said that the problem if not taken care of will be worse by 2030.

NCD Alliance Malawi Coordinator, Maud Mwakasungula, said the problem is high because of lack of awareness among people.

"Many people are not aware of the NCDs due to lack of information on these conditions," she said.

She said they seek medical care while the condition has worsened in their bodies.

This has resulted in preventable deaths because of lack of awareness, she said.

Mwakasungula said her alliance will engage stakeholders to develop a National Advocacy Agenda for people living with NCDs so that they are sensitized, involved in decision making and receive proper care.