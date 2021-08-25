Tanzania: President Samia Receives Credentials of Five Diplomats

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has on Wednesday received credentials of the new five diplomats.

The Head of State received credentials from diplomatic representatives from Nigeria, India, Netherlands, Burkina Faso and Guinea at the State House in Dar es Salaam.

The diplomats who presented their credentials to the President were Hamisu Umar Takalmawa (Nigeria), Biyana Srikanta Pradhan (India), Weibe Jakob De Boer (Netherlands), Madina Diaby Kassamba (Burkina Faso) and Gaussou Touré (Guinea).

Madina Diaby Kassamba and Gaussou Touré will be based in Nairobi and Addis Ababa respectively.

The diplomats were welcomed with the National Anthem at the State House grounds before they proceeded inside for signing the guest book and holding a conversation with the President.