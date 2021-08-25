Tanzania: President Samia's Order After Armed Man Killed Four in Dar

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has ordered Police Force to start a thorough investigation after four people, including three police officers and one security guard killed in Wednesday's attack at around Selander Bridge along Ali Hassan Mwinyi in Dar es Salaam.

In her Twitter post, she has mourned the four; three police officers and a security guard who has been identified as an employee of SGA company in Tanzania's commercial city.

She has ordered the force to start a thorough investigation over the incident.

The Head of State has assured Tanzanians that situation is calm after Police Force managed to control the man.