Tanzania: President Samia Directs Remands to Be Released for Unconcluded Investigations

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has ordered the Police Force to release the remands of cases which investigation will not be timely concluded.

The Head of State made the remarks Wednesday when she was officiating a Police Force working session meeting held at Oyster Bay Police Officers Club Hall in Dar es Salaam as she insisted that it was the second time she was speaking about the matter.

She said if there is indication that the case will not be completed "let them [remands] walk free to enjoy their freedom."

"To date, there are 16,542 inmates and 15,194 remands," she noted as she added, if the Police Force would work on the directive it will ease the government burden of feeding remands.

She added: "For those cases that you are sure the investigation will be completed then they should be expedited in time... Between six months to one year."

She also directed the Police Force to sit down with other stakeholders to look into the possibility of amending the Detention Act, saying in some countries no one is arrested until the investigation is completed.

"I want the police to amend the detention law, in other countries, no one is arrested until the investigation is completed," she said.