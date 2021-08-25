Tanzania Attack - Three Police, Security Guard Killed By Gunman Near French Embassy

25 August 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By The Citizen

Four people including three police officers, one civilian have been killed in the mid-day shoot out on Ali Hassan Mwinyi Road near the French Embassy, police have confirmed.

Police also say that six others were injured in the incident that involved a lone gunman on the usually calm section of the Commercial capital

This was confirmed by head of police operations Liberatus Sabas when briefing journalists after completing a preliminary investigation at the scene of the crime.

The incident happened at the junction between Kenyatta Road and Kinondoni after an assailant approached a police shed and shot two officers at point blank range.

He, however, said the incident had nothing to do with terrorism following rumours currently spreading on social media.

"People should remain calm as police continue with their investigation to identify the unknown assailant and his intention. Further I call on the public to collaborate with the police force especially anybody with information about him, to speed up the investigation," he said.

*Written by Rosemary Mirondo and Gadiosa Lamtey

