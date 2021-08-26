Nigeria Battles Deadly Lassa Fever

25 August 2021
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Emeka Okonkwo

Abuja, Nigeria — AT least 73 people have died from an ongoing outbreak of Lassa fever in Nigeria.

The deaths from the disease spread by rodents have been recorded from 354 confirmed cases since the beginning of the year.

This is relatively lower than the 220 people that had died at this time of the year in 2020 when 1 060 cases had been recorded.

In total for 2021, 14 states - out of 36 - have recorded at least one confirmed case across 60 local government areas in the West African country.

Of all confirmed cases, 83 percent are from the states of Edo, Ondo and Taraba.

The predominant age-group affected is 21-30 years, with the male to female ratio for confirmed cases at 1:0,8.

National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Technical Working Group (TWG) continues to coordinate the response activities at all levels.

Lassa fever is a viral infection carried by the multimammate rat, one of the most common rodents in equatorial Africa.

The illness was discovered in 1969 and is named after the town in Nigeria where the first cases occurred.

Nigeria has not been spared the outbreak of COVID-19.

It has confirmed 188 243 cases, including 2 281 deaths.

- CAJ News

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAJ News

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X