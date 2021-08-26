Nigeria: Attack On Nigeria Defence Academy 'Accelerates' Our Resolve to End Banditry, Criminality - Buhari

The president said "the heinous action would accelerate the total uprooting of evil in the polity, which members of the Armed Forces are solidly resolved to accomplish in the shortest possible time."

President Muhammadu Buhari says the Tuesday attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), will not dampen the morale of the security agencies in ending banditry and criminality in the country.

The president stated this in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Wednesday in Abuja.

He noted that the attack, which led to loss of lives, came at a time that the military had put insurgents, bandits, kidnappers, and other types of criminals on the retreat.

The retired general commiserated with the families who lost their loved ones, and praying God to comfort them.

The president vowed that the deceased would not die in vain, as the degenerate act would have consequences that would eventually clean the country of vermin, and emancipate the polity from deliberate, targeted and contrived atrocious acts.

He thanked all Nigerians who value and appreciate the efforts of the military, and urged those playing hateful politics with the dastardly act to desist.

According to the president, rather than recriminations, this is the time for all patriots and people of goodwill to support and encourage those who are in the vanguard of the battle against wickedness in the land.

An attack on the military facility by suspected bandits which claimed the lives of two officers and abduction of one has stunned Nigerians and adds to the growing insecurity across the country. (NAN)