Zimbabwe: Schools, Restaurants to Reopen, Intercity Travel Resumes

GOVERNMENT Wednesday approved the reopening of schools from 30 August while restaurants can, with immediate effect reopen, but only to fully vaccinated customers, Cabinet has announced.

Inter-city travel has also resumed.

Addressing journalists Wednesday, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said schools will reopen from next week starting with examination classes.

"Regarding the primary and secondary education, the collaboration of the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, the Ministry of Health have buttressed the Covid-19 prevention and management systems," she said.

"The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education met with teacher organisations and deliberated on the safe reopening of schools among many other issues.

"Noting with satisfaction, the preparations for the resumption of classes in schools, Cabinet is advising that schools will reopen on the 30th of August 2021 for examination classes and on the 6th of September 2021 for non-examination classes.

"As such intercity and intracity transportation for learners will be allowed during school reopening periods subject to close monitoring by law enforcement agencies," said Mutsvangwa.

She added; "The nation is further informed that restaurants will be allowed to reopen for sit-in patrons who are fully vaccinated subject to production of vaccination cards and strict adherence to covid-19 protocols.

"Cabinet further urges the nation to continue adhering to who protocols national guidelines to totally contain the third wave and thwart the possibilities of a fourth wave as the pandemic is still with us."