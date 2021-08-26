Nigeria: Kidnapped Defense Academy Officer Found Dead

Abuja, Nigeria — The body of a Nigerian military officer abducted from the nation's defense academy has been found. He was among the officers killed in an attack Tuesday on the academy.

Major Christopher Datong's lifeless body was found Tuesday evening, hours after he was abducted.

According to local reports, the kidnappers demanded about $500,000 ransom to free the officer before eventually killing him.

He was the third officer to be killed in Tuesday's security breach at Nigeria's Defence Academy, a training center in the northern state of Kaduna for the Nigerian army, navy and air force recruits.

A large number of gunmen disguised in military uniforms snuck past security early Tuesday morning and opened fire at the officers' lodge.

Prominent Nigerians who have reacted to the incident include former aviation minister, Femi-Fani Kayode, who said in a tweet that "It is time for Federal Government to take a much harder line with these terrorists."

Meanwhile, residents of Kaduna are expressing fear over the attack, saying if the security forces' base could suffer a hit, then the entire state or even the country is unsafe.