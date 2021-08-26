Nigeria: What FRSC's Doing to Eliminate Fake Drivers Licences - Oyeyemi

Mr Oyeyemi said the Corps was working with with the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System to eliminate fake drivers licences.

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Boboye Oyeyemi, has said it was working with the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) to eliminate fake drivers licences.

Mr Oyeyemi, while appearing before the House Committee on Finance at the ongoing interactive session on the Medium Term Expenditre Framework (MTEF) on Wednesday, said the corps had achieved 99 per cent success rate in eliminating fake licences.

He said it will only take seven days to get a licence after capturing and that drivers do not need to go to the licencing office to renew their expired licences.

"When I came on board, we observed that there are fake licences. We developed a verification portal. This has eliminated the issue of fake licences.

"We have a linkage with all the banks, under the NIBSS. We have about 99 per cent proof of the genuineness of licences because people now know, if you don't go for capturing, your licence is fake. Before, people will stay at home and get licence.

"It takes one week to get your licence anywhere in the country. We encourage people, when your licence expire, you don't need to go to the licencing office, you can pay with your ATM online and renew your licence. The money goes to the account of the state governments."

Mr Oyeyemi was queried on the expenditure of N102 million on dispatch of documents in 2020.

James Faleke, the chairman of the committee, said the Corps could have used electronic mail in to send documents instead of sending physical mail.

"In 2019, you spent about 20 million on postage, in 2020 you spent about N102 million," Mr Faleke asked.

"We have 1,380 formations nationwide, and because of COVID-19 last year, most of the documents were sent by courier, EMS, NIPOST and DHL.

"Not all documents can go by email. When it comes to materials, during covid-19 we had to send a lot of materials. We have to ensure the dispatch of this. We are in all the local governments, not all documents you can send via mail."

A member of the committee, Sada Soli (APC, Katsina), also flagged the budget line of N70 million for software licences' renewal.

Mr Soli said, "I need the road safety to tell me, from this soft ware acquisition, if you look at the budgetary provision, 70million, if you convert it-- 10million has been released to them. What kind of software are you using? If you divide it by 410, you have $170,000, when you can get software online for $10,000.

"Just educate us, what kind of software you are using and how has it improved your efficiency so that we can cut cost. You may shake your head, but it is true. There is no agency of government where you will not see software acquisition. Check the budget. We go to these offices, and we don't see any evidence of any software. All ministries, all MDAs have this line items, yet you have to use courier services."

Responding, Mr Oyeyemi said, "We are running the Corps on 24 software applications as per federal government circular. We are working with galaxy. Galaxy is providing connectivity with the bandwidth. We pay Galaxy an average of N100 million every year. Also, we pay the subscription fees of the 24 applications yearly. And I cannot go online and download a random application.

"As a paramilitary organisation, we cannot just go online and download applications, that is piracy. We must get the correct licences. It is like the microsoft. If I do that, they will burn us. It is a serious rule. You can use it for testing, but when it comes to usage, you must get the licence."