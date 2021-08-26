Nigeria: 73,000 Cameroonian Refugees in Nigeria - NCFRMI

25 August 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Rosemary Bassey

The National Commission for Refugee, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) has said that over 73,000 Cameroonian refugees are registered in Nigeria.

NCFRMI federal commissioner, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, stated this on Wednesday in a remark during a two-day workshop on the identification of combatants among Cameroonian refugees and asylum seekers held in Abuja.

She said "The political crisis in Cameroon has lingered unabated since 2016 and has occasioned gross human rights violations, wanton loss of lives and properties, especially in the two regions of Northwest and Southwest of Cameroon.

"One significant outcome of the conflict is that it has spiked emigration of Cameroonians to Nigeria as refugees. About 73,000 refugees have registered in Nigeria as of June 2021.

"Meanwhile, an average of 300 Cameroonian refugees come into Nigeria every week."

The commissioner stressed the need to guard all refugee camps from combatants and fighters, warning that if migration of Cameroonian refugees was not properly checked and coordinated, it could lead to a compromise of Nigeria's security.

"As we are all aware, seeking asylum is an inherently peaceful process with a civilian and humanitarian character. Military activity is incompatible with it, therefore, persons who pursue such motives in a country of asylum cannot be regarded as asylum-seekers or refugees," she said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X