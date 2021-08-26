Nigeria: NNPC Investigates 103 Million Litres Per Day Fuel Evacuation Claim

The Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, says he has ordered investigation into the claim that 103 million litres of fuel were evacuated on a daily basis in the month of May.

Kyari said this on Wednesday when he appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Finance.

The committee is currently conducting hearing on the 2022 to 2024 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).

Reacting to a question by the Committee to the report of the 103 million litre per day fuel evacuation, Kyari said the issue will be investigated.

He said, "If there is any date that we evacuated or consumed up to 103 million litres per day, I don't know. Actually, I flagged this when I saw the figure. It is actually from me in a public fora three days ago and I still remember, I said that, we see evacuation of 103 million litres.

"Evacuation is not consumption, but it is very very abnormal. Even the average for that month comes back to 62. So, I found it very very strange that, we can have that high number and we are investigating it. And I am sure we are going to get to the bottom of it.

"We looked at the capacities of all the depots in the country to see is it really practical? We have depots that have no capacity to do this and we see these high numbers.

"I have taken this. I can say it openly here, I have taken this matter to all the agencies of government, like the EFCC and ICPC so that, they can follow up on it. So, we looked at it as an abnormal practice that has happened."