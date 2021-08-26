Nigeria: NDA Attack - Nigeria's Security On Reverse Gear, Says ACF

SUB: The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has said Tuesday's invasion of the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) shows that the country's security "is on reverse gear"....

The ACF National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, in a statement said the NDA is a proud monument of the first generation of northerners who fought hard to bring development to the north, "they did not bring it here for our generation to hand it over to bandits or whatever we call them."

According to Yawe: "This is an institution that is not only a pride of the north but a pride of Nigeria. Many African countries train their military officers here. It is really sad that ordinary street bandits will invade a military institution of such high national & international repute, outwit the security system and men there, kill officers and take one away to an unknown destination.

He stated that the Forum has continuously raised alarm over the poor management of the country's security stressing that: "The other day, a Nigerian Airforce fighter aircraft was shot down by the so-called bandits. Today the factory where all Nigerian military officers are produced has been invaded and desecrated. What else do we need to show that our national security system is running on reverse gear?"

The forum, however, commiserated with the families of those who lost loved ones, adding that, "These gallant men have paid the supreme price for Nigeria, their motherland. We hope their sacrifices are not in vain. The Forum is praying that the abducted officer will be rescued and the criminals who abducted him brought to book."