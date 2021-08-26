Kenya: Bungoma Targets 34,000 Families in First Phase of Universal Health Scheme

Bungoma County has begun mass registration of vulnerable families for a universal health programme backed by the national health insurer.

The listing kicked off on Tuesday in Kanduyi sub-county and will close on September 1 in Mt Elgon sub-county.

It is a collaboration between the county government, the Ministry of Health and the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF). Some 34,000 households will benefit.

The 2019 national census showed that Bungoma had 345,000 households, 170,000 of them classified as poor.

The initial registration of 34,000 households represents 20 percent of the poor population.

Under this scheme, some 755 poor households from each of the county's 45 wards will be enlisted on NHIF.

The initiative will see the head of the family, the spouse and their children under 18 years registered.

With an average of 4.6 people per household, an estimated 156,000 will benefit from the cover.

This is the first phase of the agreement between counties and the national government under which both sides committed to scale up access to universal healthcare.

Under the deal, counties are expected to make robust investments in all aspects of the health system to ensure that essential services are available to everyone.

Placement of interns

"In the follow-up to these commitments, Bungoma County is progressively recruiting more personnel towards increasing the human resource to the recommended ratio of 23 per 10,000 population, expanding and equipping health facilities as well as provision of drugs in health centres in what is designed to ease access to health services for residents on NHIF," the county said in a brief.

The national government, for its part, committed to facilitate the placement of interns to offer services at Level 2 and 3 hospitals in the county.

The push by Governor Wycliffe Wangamati's administration is also part of the wider national goal for Universal Health Coverage (UHC), one of the items on the Big Four Agenda.

When fully implemented, the initiative will ensure that every person has equal access to affordable and quality healthcare in what will also help ease the burden of medical bills on families.

NHIF chief executive Peter Kamoyo says one million Kenyans sink into abject poverty each year due to the burden of medical bills, a situation he says will be sorted out with medical insurance.

Addressing residents at Ndengelwa health centre at the launching of the programme, Mr Wangamati said the initiative will see about 34,000 households registered under the scheme.

Bungoma Health executive Anthony Walela said the programme will reduce the mortality rate in the county.

"We have a programme called UHC by President Uhuru Kenyatta and this programme too is going to boost the healthcare of this fifth most populous county," western Nyanza regional NHIF coordinator Valentine Murongo said.

For the next nine days, she said, officials from NHIF will be in Bungoma registering residents, who will only need their identity card and a thumb to receive NHIF services.

"We know that our county will be the highest in Western with 78 percent registration due to the good mobilisation that has been done," Bungoma Health Chief Officer Patrick Wandili said.

"We want to tell our people that it's a very important thing to pay the Sh6,000 a year that will enable you to access medication and avoid incidents of our people selling pieces of land to get medication."