Kenya: Kakamega Homeboyz Duo Win League Awards

Kakamega Homeboyz tactician Nicholas Muyoti and midfielder Shami Kibwana on Wednesday scooped the Coach and Player of the Month of July award respectively in the just concluded Football Kenya Federation Premier League season.

Muyoti lead Homeboyz in winning five games out of the six they played. The team finished sixth in the just ended season on 46 points, 19 adrift of champions Tusker.

Coach Muyoti's side started the month on a winning momentum beating former champions Ulinzi Stars 3-1on July 4. They then recorded a 4-2 win against Mathare United on July 10, before beating neighbouring cane cutters Nzoia Sugar 2-1 on July 17.

However, their winning streak came to a halt after losing by a solitary goal to moneybags Wazito on July 21. Homeboyz played all these matches at ASK grounds Nakuru due to the goverment suspension of sports activities in 13 Western Kenya counties to curb the spread of the deadly corona virus pandemic.

The FKF-PL side then wrapped their impressive performance in the month by beating 2009 champions Sofapaka 2-1 on July 25 at Wundanyi stadium and an emphatic 4-1 win over Kariobangi Sharks at Nakuru ASK Grounds.

On the other hand, Kibwana who finished the season on 10 goals, scored eight goals in the month

He bagged a brace against Ulinzi Stars and Mathare United, a goal against Nzoia Sugar and a hattrick against Kariobangi Sharks.

Kibwana pipped golden boot winner Eric Kapaito and KCB's David Simiyu to the award, which comes with Sh50,000 and a personalised trophy from the FKF Premier League.

Muyoti was also awarded with the same amount of cash and a personalised trophy for guiding his team to such success.

Kibwana becomes the seventh player to win the award after AFC Leopards' Elvis Rupia, Tusker's Henry Meja, Bandari's William Wadri, City Stars' Kelvin Opiyo, Kakamega Homeboyz's David Odhiambo and KCB's Derrick Otanga.

Apart from Muyoti, six other tacticians have won the award previously. KCB tactician Zedekiah Otieno won the award in December, Wazito's Francis Kimanzi and Bandari's Casa Mbung'o bagged it in January and February respectively, while Stanley Okumbi of Posta Rangers emerged the winner in March.

Former Gor Mahia Portuguese tactician Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto won the accolade in May, while Tusker coach Robert Matano won it in June.

There were no winner in the month of April since football activities were stopped for over a month as part of the measures to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.