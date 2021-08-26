Kenya: DCI Right Attacker to Miss Volleyball Play-Offs in Mombasa

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) will be miss the services of influential player Maureen Wekesa during the Kenya Volleyball Federation play-offs which serve off Friday at the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Makande hall in Mombasa County.

Wekesa, a natural right attacker, picked a left knee injury during the team's training session at Karura Forest last week.

DCI coach Daniel Bor acknowledged that it was a big blow to the side that is making its second appearance in the play-offs.

"Wekesa is an influential player but I have believe in Marion Indeche who has taken her place. We arrived in Mombasa on Tuesday and our preparations are going on well.We are waiting for the draws to be released and see who we start against," said the official.

DCI made their maiden appearance in the play-offs in 2019 where they finished fourth, but Bor is hopeful of an improved performance this time round.

DCI alongside reigning champions Kenya Prisons, KCB Women's Team and former champions Kenya Pipeline will compete in the three-day event after securing the top positions at the end of regular season early this month at Kamiti Maximum Security Prisons in Nairobi.

At the same time, KCB welcomed back Rwandese setter Arnestine Akimanizanye who was away with the Rwanda national team that is training ahead of next month's African Nations Championships.

KCB coach Japheth Munala stated that the setter held light training with the team on Tuesday after arriving in the country.

"So far so good. It's a full house now and we can only hope for the best ahead of the play-offs," said Munala, who doubles up as the national women's team assistant coach.

Akimanzanye is expected to jostle for a starting line up against youngster Emmaculate Nekesa and Joan Muindi.

Kenya Prisons, who have been in Mombasa since last week Monday, are determined to defend the title.

Prisons assistant coach Azenga Mavisi said the team had acclimatised and are good to go.

The 2017 champions, Kenya Pipeline arrived in Mombasa Wednesday afternoon.

Pipeline coach Paul Gitau was unmoved with their late arrival saying their focus was on the title.

Men's champions General Service Unit, hosts KPA, Kenya Prisons and Kenya Defence Forces will square it out in the men's category.

At the end of the event, the top two teams in each gender will book automatic tickets to next year's African Clubs Championships.