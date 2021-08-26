Kenya: Covid-19 Positivity Rate Drops to 12.8% With 1,258 New Cases

Covid-19 cases in Kenya have Wednesday increased by 1,258, raising the total number of infections recorded so far to 232,052.

The new infections were reported from a sample size of 9,868 tested in the last 24 hours, with the positivity rate being 12.8 per cent, a drop from 13.3 per cent on Tuesday.

From the cases 1,203 are Kenyans while 55 are foreigners, 647 of them being female while 611 are males. The youngest is a six-month-old baby while the oldest is 98 years.

Nairobi in the number of new infections are distributed with 479 caes followed by Kiambu with 132, Nakuru 81, Kitui 56, Embu 43, Murang'a 43, Nyandarua 42, Machakos 38, Garissa 36, Mombasa 29, Kisii 28, Makueni 17, Lamu 17, Kajiado 16, Turkana 16, Meru 15, Kilifi 14, Wajir 13, Isiolo 13, Bungoma 13, Busia 13, Kirinyaga 12, Uasin Gishu 12, Kakamega 11, Tana River 11, Siaya 7, Narok 7, Kisumu 5, Laikipia 5, Marsabit 4, Bomet 4, Elgeyo Marakwet 4, Homa Bay 4, Kericho 4, Nandi 3, Nyeri 3, Vihiga 2, Migori 2, Baringo 2, Tharaka Nithi 1 and Trans Nzoia 1.

Recoveries

In a statement to media houses on Wednesday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 753 patients have recovered from the disease, with 530 of them being from the home-based isolation and care programme while 223 are from various hospitals countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 216,127, of whom 174,481 are from the home-based care programme while 41,646 are from various hospitals.

During the same period, Mr Kagwe said that 36 more deaths have been reported, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the months of July and August 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,600.

Further, a total of 1,941 patients are currently admitted to various hospitals while 8,126 are under the home-based isolation and care programme.

Mr Kagwe added that 153 patients are in intensive care, 124 of whom are on ventilatory support and 29 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

Another 688 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 624 of them in general wards and 64 in high dependency units.