Kenya: Spectators Barred From Machakos Rally Amid Covid-19 Upsurge

Nairobi — The KCB Machakos Rally 2021 which will revolve around the expansive Lisa Farm will be held behind closed doors.

Kenya Motor Sport Federation (KMSF) General Manager Mwaura Njuguna announcement that the fifth leg of the national series will take place without spectators to help curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Kenya is among countries that have had to grapple with the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 which has become a flashpoint of new infections.

The Ministry of Health on Tuesday announced that 1,166 people tested positive for COVID-19 from a sample size of 9,924 tested in the last 24 hours then.

As of Tuesday, the positivity rate was at 11.8%, with total confirmed infections rising to 230,794 and cumulative tests then conducted being 2,326,598.

"We are running the Machakos event without spectators in line with the MOH Protocols to help curb the spread of coronavirus infections," the General Manager said of the pandemic that has restricted the world of sport to a new normal.

"I am sorry for those who may have wanted to come and cheer on their favorite teams. But holding the rally without spectators would be the least risky way of ensuring that it does not turn out to be a super spreader."

The Kenya Motor Sports Club KMSC organized round is the third event to run minus spectators this season after ARC Equator Rally and Voi Rally.

Underscoring the nature of situation which also adheres to "Appendix S" of the world governing body, FIA, Mwaura noted that fans can can follow proceedings of the rally in real time through live tracking which also produces live stage timings and progressive classifications by every stage.

Scrutineering for the event will take place on Saturday at the KMSC Clubhouse in South C Nairobi. Reconnaissance will also take place in Saturday.

THE KCB KNRC 2021 SEASON SO FAR;

ROUND 1-KCB Nakuru Rally

ROUND 2 ARC Equator Rally (acted as a dry run for WRC Safari)

ROUND 3 WRC Safari Rally

ROUND 4 Voi Rally

ROUND 5 KCB Machakos Rally- August 29