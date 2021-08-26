Rwanda: Afrobasket2021 - Cameroon-South Sudan Game Canceled Due to Covid-19 Protocols

FIBA has canceled the game between Cameroon and South Sudan that was scheduled to take place today, August 25.

Without divulging details, a statement from FIBA said the decision was taken because Cameroon "breached Covid-19 protocols" for Afrobasket competitions.

As a result, it has been declared that the match will be counted as a "forfeit" for the Cameroonian national team.

This means that South Sudan has been awarded a walk-over victory and 20 points.

Cameroon now faces what seems to be an uphill task to make the most of their two remaining games, so that they increase their chances of making it out of Group D.

They will be playing against Uganda in their next match, on Friday, August 27, while South Sudan will be taking on Senegal.

Wednesday matches:

Group C Nigeria vs Mali 12pm Cote d'Ivoire vs Kenya 9pm

Group D Senegal Vs Uganda 6pm