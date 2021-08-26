Nigeria: FRSC, Fiscal Commission Disagree Over Remittance of N5.1 Billion

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission alleged that FRSC was yet to remit a total N5.1 billion to the Consolidated Revenue Account since 2016.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has been directed by the House of Representatives Committee to Finance to reconcile its account with the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) over alleged unaccounted N5.1 billion.

The Chairman of the Committee, James Faleke, gave the directive at the ongoing interactive session on the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) on Wednesday.

During the Wednesday's session, the FRC Director of Planning and Standard, Alex Alekwo, told the committee that the FRSC was yet to remit N5.1 billion to the Consolidated Revenue Account since 2016.

But in a swift response to the claim, the Corps Marshall of the FRSC, Boboye Oyeyemi, who attended the session, said the Corps had never defaulted with remittance to the government coffer.

He said the Corps had remitted the said amount.

He also asked the committee to give the Corps time to provide evidence of remission from the Office of the Accountant General.

"If you give us time, we can submit the proof of remittances to this committee," Mr Oyeyemi said.

"We are a law abiding organisation. As of August... . we are very relieved when it comes to remittance. The committee can inquire directly from the Accountant General of the Federation of the monthly receipts. The records are there. I think there is an issue with the FRC."

The Chairman of the Committee, James Faleke (APC, Lagos), therefore, directed the Corps to "reconcile with the FRC and give us feedback tomorrow. Go to their office and reconcile with them."

The committee recently commenced an interactive session with Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the federal government on MTEF.