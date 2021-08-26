Rwanda: Body of Rwandan National, 24, Recovered By Canadian Police

The body of Steve Nkusi, a Rwandan national who drowned in a lake last weekend was recovered by Canadian police on Tuesday, August 23.

The body was recovered in Lake Ontario where the 24 is believed to have drowned while celebrating a birthday on a boat.

According to family sources, after the Canadian police discovered the body, it was transported to a Canadian Coast Guard Station in St Catherines from where he was positively identified by his family.

The body has since been transferred to the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto, for a post-mortem and positive identification.

According to witness accounts, Nkusi jumped into water for a swim in the lake while celebrating a friend's birthday on a rented boat. He was with other friends.

According to sources, Nkusi was a very active member within the Rwandan community living in Canada where was key in organising key events that involved the community including fashion and sport.

Nkusi has been a Canadian athlete who completed bachelors in commerce at the University of Ottawa. He was born to Rwandan parents in Kigali, Rwanda and had moved to Canada for studies.

