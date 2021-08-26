Tanzania: Mbeya RC Warns Underperforming Contractors

MBEYA Regional Commissioner, Juma Homera on Tuesday warned contractors in the region against undertaking shoddy road projects.

He issued the warning during a signing of contracts between Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA) and contractors awarded tenders to construct roads, bridges and culverts in the region.

"We will not hesitate to take stern measures against underperforming contractors in implementing road construction projects and most especially once they delay its completion," he said.

Mr Homera said that there has been delay in some of the road projects in the region, something that keeps hindering people in the region from executing well other development activities.

"Please get to work immediately... once you have a contract, you can go to take a loan from the bank and begin with the work. Also, I am requesting banks to grant the loans to our contractors in Mbeya Region, so that they can proceed with their work as they wait for their payment, "said Homera.

He continued saying, "I would be very glad if you would do the job punctually and afterwards get another assignment... in fact, I will feel at peace."

The RC said that in order to properly monitor these projects, there will be evaluation meetings held after every three months to discuss work progress and the challenges that come along with it.

"You are used to seeing us a year later after signing the contracts when handing over projects. We are signing these contracts today (August 23), and three months from now we will meet again to see what each company has done," said Mr Homera.

Mbeya region has set aside a sum of 17.97bn/ through TARURA in the 2021/2022 financial year, for the construction of 629.11-kilometer road, 31 bridges and 172 culverts.

Mbeya Region's TARURA coordinator, Wilson Mwita explained that initially, the region planned to spend 8.73bn/ for projects in the 2021/2022 financial year but the government dished out another 9.23bn/ to cover the projects.

Contractors -- Grolia Mbiso and Leonard Mwaikambo on their side, applauded the government for continuing to fund the road projects as well as promised to carry out their duties under the contract agreements and promised quality on completion of the projects in time.