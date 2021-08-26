Angola: Handball - Interclube Start African Cup Winners With Victory

Luanda — Angola's Interclube senior men's handball team beat Algeria's Jeunesse Sportive Kabilie (JSK) by 28-23 on Tuesday, in the first match of the 37th edition of the African Men's Handball Cup Winners' Cup being held in Morocco.

In the last edition of the competition held in 2019, the Angolan outlet did not progress to the second stage.

The team's taking part in the event are Interclube (Angola),Red Star (Côte d'Ivoire), Al Ahly (Egypt), Asfa (Senegal), FAP (Cameroon), Widad Samara (Morocco), Sokoto Rima (Nigeria) and JSK (Algeria.

In women's category, Angola's Petro de Luanda face Burundi 's Rumuri.

Both men and women tournaments are taking place in Morocco alternating the days of use of the venue during the preliminary phase of the competition.