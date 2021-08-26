Angola: Handball - Interclube Start African Cup Winners With Victory

24 August 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's Interclube senior men's handball team beat Algeria's Jeunesse Sportive Kabilie (JSK) by 28-23 on Tuesday, in the first match of the 37th edition of the African Men's Handball Cup Winners' Cup being held in Morocco.

In the last edition of the competition held in 2019, the Angolan outlet did not progress to the second stage.

The team's taking part in the event are Interclube (Angola),Red Star (Côte d'Ivoire), Al Ahly (Egypt), Asfa (Senegal), FAP (Cameroon), Widad Samara (Morocco), Sokoto Rima (Nigeria) and JSK (Algeria.

In women's category, Angola's Petro de Luanda face Burundi 's Rumuri.

Both men and women tournaments are taking place in Morocco alternating the days of use of the venue during the preliminary phase of the competition.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X