Angola: Theatre Play "We Eat With Her" Returns to Luanda Stages

Luanda — The theatrical play "we eat with her" returns on September 5 to Luanda's stage, with the unprecedented participation of Juddy da Conceição, in an initiative of the production company Didascalhas entertainment.

The play is a metaphor of the human condition, which portrays in over an hour facts related to affection, passion, love, betrayal, freedom, cultural differences, incest, secrets, mysteries, hate, friendship and tolerance.

The work, which marks Juddy da Conceição's debut in the world of theater playing Madonna, reflects on the lives of three individuals with different habits and customs, who plunge into a hybrid of facts.

With actors Quim Fasano and Wime Braulio in the main roles, the three actors play a mixture of unusual cases in a hotel room, where seduction, complicity, frustration, difference, and mystery define the story of a woman desired by two men.

Speaking at a press conference, Quim Fasano said they have positive feedback from the public with the play, a factor that motivates them to do this second season of the play.

The play premiered in 2018 and is being displayed three more times at the request of the public.