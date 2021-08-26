Mozambique: Covid-19 - Is Focus of Pandemic Switching to the North?

Maputo — The latest figures from the Mozambican health authorities suggest that the main focus of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country has switched from the southern and central provinces to the north.

According to a Tuesday press released from the Health Ministry, on that day 528 cases of Covid-19 were diagnosed, 60.6 per cent of them in the four provinces north of the Zambezi - 136 in Nampula, 129 in Zambezia, 31 in Cabo Delgado and 24 in Niassa.

The seven provinces south of the Zambezi only contributed 39.4 per cent of Tuesday's cases - 76 in Inhambane, 71 in Maputo city, 29 in Maputo province, 13 in Sofala, 11 in Gaza, six in Manica and two in Tete.

In four out of the past five days, the northern provinces have contributed more than 50 per cent of the cases diagnosed.

Since the start of the pandemic, 832,523 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 2,885 of them in the previous 24 hours. 2,357 of Tuesday's tests gave negative results, while 528 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases detected in Mozambique to 143,655.

300 of the new cases are women or girls and 228 are men or boys. 60 are children under the age of 15, and 31 are over 65 years old. For 15 cases, no age information was available.

The national positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected by the virus) on Tuesday was 18.3 per cent. This compares with 15.4 per cent on Monday, 14.9 per cent on Sunday, 15.9 per cent on Saturday, and 16.1 per cent on Friday.

The province with the highest positivity rate was Zambezia (48.9 per cent), followed by Niassa (25.5 per cent), Nampula (21 per cent), and Gaza (20.4 per cent). The lowest rates were found in Tete (3.1 per cent) and Sofala (9.8 per cent).

The Ministry release also reported a further five Covid-19 deaths. These victims were three men and two women, all Mozambican citizens, and aged between 43 and 93. Three of the deaths occurred in Maputo, one in Tete and one in Zambezia. This brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 1,813.

In the same 24 hour period, 16 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (eight in Maputo, three in Zambezia, two in Inhambane, two in Matola and one in Cano Delgado), and 18 new cases were admitted (12 in Maputo, three in Matola, two in Zambezia and one in Inhambane).

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment centres fell from 190 on Monday to 187 on Tuesday, 113 of these patients (60.4 per cent) were in Maputo. There were also 16 patients in Nampula, 14 in Matola, 11 in Niassa, 10 in Zambezia, six in Inhambane, five in Manica, five in Gaza, three in Sofala, three in Tete and one in Cabo Delgado.

The Ministry also reported that on Tuesday 1,539 people were declared fully recovered from Covid-19 (1,081 in Maputo city, 212 in Zambezia, 171 in Inhambane, and 75 in Manica). The total number of recoveries now stands at 127,582, or 89 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Maputo.

The number of active Covid-19 cases has now fallen from 15,002 on Monday to 13,989 on Tuesday. The territorial distribution of these cases was as follows: Maputo province, 5,013 (35.8 per cent of the total); Maputo city, 4.179; Nampula, 1,341; Inhambane, 1.062; Niassa, 883; Zambezia, 608; Cabo Delgado, 378; Gaza, 369; Sofala, 57; Manica, 49; and Tete, 47.