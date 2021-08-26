Mozambique: Hidden Debts - Court Will Call Chang As Witness

Maputo — The Maputo City Court has agreed to call Mozambique's former Finance Minister, Manuel Chang, as a witness in the case of the country's largest financial scandal, the so-called "hidden debts".

The debts result from the loans of over 2.2 billion US dollars obtained in 2013 and 2014 from the European banks Credit Suisse and VTB of Russia by three fraudulent, security-linked Mozambican companies, Proindicus, Ematum (Mozambique Tuna Company) and MAM (Mozambique Asset Management).

The loans were only possible because the government of the day, under the then President Armando Guebuza, issued illicit loan guarantees. The effect of the guarantees was to make the Mozambican government liable to repay the loans, if the companies went bankrupt.

It was Chang who signed the loan guarantees, even though they breached the ceiling on guarantees established by the 2013 and 2014 budget laws, and violated a clause in the Constitution which makes incurring such debts dependent on parliamentary approval.

Since December 2018. Chang has been under police custody in South Africa, while the South African authorities decided whether to send him for trial in Maputo or in New York - both the Mozambican and the US authorities had requested his extradition.

But on Monday South African Justice Minister Ronald Lamola decided Chang will be returned to Mozambique, where he faces charges of abuse of office, violation of the budget laws, fraud by deception, embezzlement, money laundering, and membership of a criminal association.

Since Chang will soon be in Mozambique, assuming the extradition goes ahead, he will be available to testify in the current trial of 19 people charged with offences arising from the "hidden debts.

On Tuesday evening, at the end of the second day of the trial, the Mozambique Bar Association (OAM), which is attending the trial as an "assistant" of the public prosecutor, suggested that Chang's testimony could be crucial.

Prosecutor Sheila Marrengula pointed out that Chang has already been heard once, in the early stages of the investigation, before he was detained in South Africa. But she raised no objection to calling him as a witness.

Nor did the defence lawyers, and so judge Efigenio Baptista announced that, when he returns to the country, Chang will be notified to appear as a witness. His testimony will be slotted into the calendar for the trial, which is expected to last for at least 45 days.