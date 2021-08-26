Mozambique: Hidden Debts - Trial Remains Open to Press, Declares Judge

Maputo — Judge Efigenio Baptista, of the Maputo City Court, on Wednesday insisted that the trial of the 19 people accused of involvement in Mozambique's "hidden debts" will remain open to the press.

At the start of the Wednesday morning session, one of the defence lawyers had queried the wisdom of hearing the case in open court, since it dealt with "sensitive" matters (several of the defendants are officers of the State Security and Intelligence Service, SISE).

Baptista said the matter had already been decided, in a dispatch he had issued before the start of the trial. That dispatch stated that "these hearings are public and the media can do its job".

He admitted that there is a conflict between the freedom of expression and the right to information, on the one hand, and the right of accused persons to their good name, on the other. Both were enshrined in the Mozambican constitution, and so judges had to choose which right would prevail, on a case by case basis.

"I decided this trial must be public, because the interests of the State are in question, involving huge sums of money", said Baptista. "If we were to close the court, then there would be enormous speculation".

The reason for holding trials in public, he added, "is so that the people can monitor what is happening in the courts".

Baptista took his stand on the basis of the Constitution, article 65 of which guarantees that trials should be public, with the exception of cases that involve "personal intimacy" (such as rape), or when "powerful reasons of security of the hearing, or of public order, advise the exclusion or restriction of public access". Neither of these considerations apply to the current case.

Despite this clear constitutional protection, journalists have sometimes found themselves banned from courts for no good reason - AIM reporters have, on occasion, even been banned from taking notes in court.

Judge Baptista has not only allowed the media to cover the trial, but is also permitting live radio and television broadcasts of the proceedings. The last time such live broadcasts from a Mozambican court occurred was during the trial of the assassins of investigative journalist Carlos Cardoso in 2002/2003.

One of the defence lawyers claimed that only bits of the trial should be public - he said a law of 2018 allows defendants to bar anyone from filming or recording them.

This is true - but Baptista said there is no justification for it in the Constitution "and the laws should always be in conformity with the Constitution".

So the journalists can stay and the trial will remain public. "I'm not going to change anything, the decision has already been taken", declared Baptista.

As for agents of SISE, he insisted that they enjoy no special privileges. The lawyers for the SISE officers among the defendants had already tried, and failed, to have their clients freed from preventive detention. They claimed the law on the status of SISE personnel states that, if charged with criminal offences, SISE agents are allowed to reply to the charges in freedom, rather than in prison cells.

Baptista pointed out that this only applied to crimes allegedly committed while in the pursuit of SISE duties, not to cases of embezzlement or money-laundering.