Tanzania: President Samia Condoles With Families of Victims of Dar Attack

Dar es Salaam — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has sent a message of condolence to the police force and the families of the victims of the Dar es Salaam shooting along the Ali Hassan Mwinyi Road.

In her message posted on social media, the president affirmed that normalcy had returned after the assailant was subdued by the police.

"I'm sending condolences to the Police Force and families of Three police officers and one guard from SGA security company who lost their lives after they were shot by the gunman on Ali Hassan Mwinyi Road in Dar es Salaam," wrote President Samia.

She added: The gunman was shot down by the police and now the situation has been contained but I'm urging the police to conduct a thorough investigation regarding the incident.

Apart from the the dead Police has also confirmed that six other people were injured and were undergoing treatment at the Muhimbili National Hospital.

The identity of the attacker and his motive is yet to be established, though Police have concluded preliminary investigations at the scene where he was shot down.