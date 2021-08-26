Tanzania: Dse Starts Week With Dip

Dar es Salaam — Trading of equities started week with a dip in price trends despite the presence of activities at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE).

All key benchmark indices which track the share price movement were both down, according to the market summary for Monday.

The All Share Index (DSEI) that tracks all shares dwindled to 1,998.84 points from 2,001.98 points recorded last Friday while the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) which measures the performance of the local listed firms was also down by 9.92 points to close at 3,629.96 points.

CRDB Bank counter was the only laggard on Monday after its stock price depreciated by 3.85 percent to Sh250 per share from Sh260 that was recorded last Friday.

Other listed counters remained unchanged, according to the market report.

Although the lender's stocks dropped on Monday, the price is still 28.2 percent higher than that of January this year, where on January 4, 2021 its stock traded at Sh195 per share.

As the result of the decrease of the prices, CRDB market capitalization at the Dar es Salaam bourse went down to Sh652.96 billion on Monday this week from Sh679.08 billion on Friday.

On Monday, DSE recorded a total turnover of Sh43.15 million from 166,015 shares traded in 40 deals; and Sh840 million from bonds traded in nine deals.

Active counters were the CRDB which had 158,067 shares traded at weighted average price of Sh250 per share in 22 deals. DCB counter had 1,010 shares traded at weighted average price of Sh210 per share in two deals and Nicol counter had 1,600 shares traded at weighted average price of Sh250 per share in one deal.

NMB counter had 10 shares traded at weighted average price of Sh2,240 per share in a single deal while Simba Cement had 2,018 shares traded at weighted average price of Sh500 per share in six deals.

TOL counter had 3,150 shares traded at Sh500 per share in four deals, Twiga counter had 60 shares traded at weighted average price of Sh3, 840 per share in two deals while Vodacom Tanzania had 100 shares traded at Sh740 per share in two deals.