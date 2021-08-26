South Africa: Twelve Years Later - Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe Finally Faces Impeachment and Removal From the Bench

25 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

Hlophe will be the first judge in democratic South Africa to face impeachment should all go according to plan and the law.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has decided to uphold an April 2021 report and recommendation of a Judicial Conduct Tribunal that Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe face impeachment.

In a statement on behalf of the JSC on Wednesday, advocate Dali Mpofu said that Hlophe and all other parties had been invited to "show cause" as to whether the JSC should recommend the suspension of Hlophe pending the finalisation of the matter in the National Assembly.

On 9 April, the Judicial Conduct Tribunal unanimously found Hlophe guilty of gross misconduct in that he had tried, in 2008, to influence two Constitutional Court judges to "violate their oaths of office" and to rule favourably in a matter involving former president Jacob Zuma.

During the tribunal hearing in December 2020 the chair, Judge Joop Labuschagne, stripped away Hlophe's convoluted defence, stating: "Throughout the 12-year period, the complaint has simply been that he [Hlophe] had sought to improperly influence...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

