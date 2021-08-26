South Africa: Police Closing in On Killers of Corruption Whistle-Blower Babita Deokaran - Sources

analysis

CCTV cameras in the street where murdered Gauteng Department of Health finance chief Babita Deokaran lived had been switched off when she was gunned down in cold blood on Monday. A vehicle that sped away from the scene has been identified, while police sources say a suspect has been identified too.

Babita Deokaran, 53, died in a hail of bullets at 8.20am on Monday, 23 August outside her home in Winchester Hills, Johannesburg. She was killed shortly after dropping her teenage daughter at school.

When she arrived home, a white BMW with the gunman inside was waiting for her. Her bullet-riddled vehicle bears all the hallmarks of a planned hit. None of her possessions was removed from the car.

At the time of her murder, Deokaran was assisting with investigations into a personal protective equipment (PPE) tender scandal that has rocked the Gauteng health department.

Deokaran was among several witnesses the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has in its probe into the R332-million PPE deal.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago has indicated that her murder wouldn't hamper their investigation as it came at the tail end of the process.

Sources told Daily Maverick that minutes...