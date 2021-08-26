South Africa: Police Closing in On Killers of Corruption Whistle-Blower Babita Deokaran - Sources

25 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

CCTV cameras in the street where murdered Gauteng Department of Health finance chief Babita Deokaran lived had been switched off when she was gunned down in cold blood on Monday. A vehicle that sped away from the scene has been identified, while police sources say a suspect has been identified too.

Babita Deokaran, 53, died in a hail of bullets at 8.20am on Monday, 23 August outside her home in Winchester Hills, Johannesburg. She was killed shortly after dropping her teenage daughter at school.

When she arrived home, a white BMW with the gunman inside was waiting for her. Her bullet-riddled vehicle bears all the hallmarks of a planned hit. None of her possessions was removed from the car.

At the time of her murder, Deokaran was assisting with investigations into a personal protective equipment (PPE) tender scandal that has rocked the Gauteng health department.

Deokaran was among several witnesses the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has in its probe into the R332-million PPE deal.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago has indicated that her murder wouldn't hamper their investigation as it came at the tail end of the process.

Sources told Daily Maverick that minutes...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X