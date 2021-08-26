Southern Africa: High Court Orders Justice Minister Lamola to Halt Extradition of Manuel Chang to Mozambique

analysis

Former Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang -- wanted in both Mozambique and the US on corruption charges -- will stay in jail at least until Friday.

The Johannesburg High Court has ordered Justice Minister Ronald Lamola not to extradite former Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang to his home country before the court has ruled on his case.

Judge Edwin Molahlehi's order in a virtual court hearing on Wednesday gave legal force to an undertaking by Lamola not to send Chang to Mozambique pending a further hearing on the case on Friday.

Lawyers believe the South African government was about to put Chang on a plane to Maputo on Wednesday morning and a reception committee of officials was already waiting for him at Maputo international airport.

But after the Mozambican anti-corruption watchdog body Forum de Monitoria do Orçamento (FMO) launched an urgent application in the Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday for an order preventing his extradition, Pretoria reversed its decision. Lamola gave an undertaking to FMO's lawyers not to send Chang home until the urgent application had been heard on Friday.

If FMO wins the case, Chang -- who has already been in a South African jail for 32 months --...