Nigeria: Multichoice Stock Plunges After Pay TV Giant Hit With $2.2-Billion Tax Bill in Nigeria

Premium Times
(file photo).
25 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting

Pay up or we will not hear your case, tax authority tells pay television operator.

Another multinational operating in Nigeria has earned the wrath of that country's authorities. This time it is the turn of pay TV company MultiChoice, which has been ordered to pay $2.2-billion in disputed taxes.

This is just a deposit: paying this sum is a precondition of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (Firs) hearing the case, which concerns a dispute about tax backlogs, according to Bloomberg.

MultiChoice's share fell 7.5% on the news, to R105,73, as investors digested the news that the sum is almost two-thirds of the firm's market value of $3.3-billion, or R50.4-billion.

Put differently, it is almost three times the R10.4-billion ($698-million) the firm earned in operating profit in 2021.

Problems in Nigeria surfaced in early July when Firs instructed local banks to freeze MultiChoice's bank accounts to recover the $4.4-billion it claimed was owing. At the time, the tax authority claimed that MultiChoice had breached several agreements and that its data could not be trusted. Among other issues, it argues that MultiChoice had not accurately disclosed its number of subscribers and that the company had refused to grant access to its servers...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X