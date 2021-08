Zamalek have lifted their 13th title of the Egyptian Premier League on Tuesday 24/8/2021 after defeating El Entag El Harby 2-0 in the penultimate game of the season.

Zamalek opened the scoring after just six minutes of the match with a goal netted by Ahmed Sayed Zizo.

Zamalek forward Ashraf Bencharki sealed the victory with the second goal in the 88th minute of the game.

The Egyptian Premier League title is the first for Zamalek since the 2014/2015 season.

MENA