South Africa: Showmax Coming Up With New Local TV Series and Movies

Showmax, the African streaming service announced new addition to its catalogue, namely, eight series and three movies, including Showmax's first romcom telenovela and scripted West African Showmax Original. This set of new series and movies follows a steady flow of Showmax Originals in 2021, from critically acclaimed scripted series to reality TV series.

Candice Fangueiro, Head of Content at Showmax, commented on the rise in local production saying: "Despite the strong international competition, our three most popular shows on Showmax in the first half of 2021 were all local, so we're delighted to introduce our next wave of Showmax Originals, a mix of returning favourites and groundbreaking firsts, from some of Africa's most talented filmmakers".

The upcoming Showmax's releases will include first seasons of the epic fantasy Blood Psalms, the telenovela The Wife, the romcom Troukoors, the comedy Ghana Jollof, the docu-series Seks in Afrikaans, the family thriller Desert Rose, and the survival horror Pulse, as well as the second season of the SAFTA-winning sitcom Black Tax, not to mention a three-film post-apocalyptic film slate, led by the critically acclaimed Glasshouse.