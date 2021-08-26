Tunisia: Kebili Records Six Coronavirus Deaths and 180 More Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — Kebili governorate recorded six new deaths from the coronavirus in the last 48 hours, while 180 other people have contracted the virus.

This takes the case tally in the region to 14,190, including 12,759 recoveries and 468 fatalities, Local Director of Health Programmes Ali Haddad told TAP on Wednesday.

There are currently 963 active cases in the region, including 202 cases in North Kebili, 189 cases in South Kebili, 115 in North Douz, 81 in South Douz, 165 in El Faouar, 192 in Souk Lahad and 19 cases in Réjim Maâtoug.