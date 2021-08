Tunis/Tunisia — Six more deaths of coronavirus have been recorded in the governorate of Kef over the past 48 hours, bringing the toll to 628 since the spread of the pandemic.

151 more infections have also been reported following the publication of 338 tests made over the last two days, taking the count to 17,957 including 17,002 recoveries, said the Local Health Directorate.

64 patients are currently staying in hospitals including 14 in ICUs, the same source said.