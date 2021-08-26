Tunisia: Passengers On Board Ships Arriving From Marseille and Genoa On August 25 and 26 to Be Exempted From Covid-19 Rapid Test - CTN

Tunis/Tunisia — Passengers boarding «Carthage» ship serving the Genoa / Tunis crossing and "DANIELLE CASANOVA" ship operating on Marseille / Tunis, scheduled for August 25 as well as travellers of the "Tanit" ship which will leave on August 26, will be exempted from the COVID-19 rapid test upon arrival in Tunisia, said the Tunisian Shipping Company (CTN).

This exceptional decision was announced due to the lack of time, the company said in a press release Wednesday.

The company announced a series of measures that will be implemented, from Wednesday, August 25, as part of the decision of the Presidency of the Republic published on August 18.

The decisions include: mandatory presentation of result of a COVID 19 PCR test taken before 72 hours, except for children under 12 who are exempted from this procedure.

Passengers must also present the health card and fill in the mandatory information requested on https://app.e7mi.tn, then print and sign the two documents generated by the application; namely the health form and the commitment form, and hand them over to the health services at the thermal checkpoint on arrival at the Tunisian borders.