Tunisia: Ettakatol Calls for Clear Roadmap 'To Avoid Current Uncertainty'

25 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The political bureau of the Ettakatol (Democratic Forum for Labour and Freedoms) party called on the President of the Republic to "disclose his vision for the next stage so that Tunisia can have a clear roadmap, able to unite the people and avoid the currently prevailing vacuum and uncertainty.

In a statement, the party also called on the Supreme Judicial Council (CSM) to "clean up the political climate and the judiciary, through addressing, with more seriousness, the corrupt so as to fight against the phenomenon of corruption spread in all state apparatuses.

It said, however, that the conviction of corrupt persons is, exclusively, the competence of justice.

For the party, "the resumption of work of the House of People's Representatives, which has lost all legitimacy, in its current form, is meaningless.»

It urged ruling on all legal proceedings including the report of the Court of Auditors.

Ettakatol also deemed necessary to enact an electoral law and laws governing political life, preventing the return of corruption and ensuring a political rivalry "honest.

"There is no question of abandoning the achievements of the revolution," said the party.

This statement was issued at the end of the party's political bureau meeting that reviewed developments in the general situation of the country.

Kaïs Saïed had decided, on Monday, to extend the exceptional measures adopted under presidential decree No. 2021-80, on suspending parliamentary action and lifting of MP's immunity, until further notice.

