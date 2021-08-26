Rwanda: Afrobasket 2021 - Robeyns Speaks Out on His Impressive Debut for Rwanda

Belgium-based power forward William Robeyns says he is happy with the contribution that he made in debut for Rwanda, where he contributed a game-high 23 points as the national team defeated the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Tuesday, August 24.

BREAKING: Rwanda win their first #Afrobasketball2021 game. FT: Rwanda🇷🇼 82: 68 DR Congo 🇨🇩 pic.twitter.com/q8Wg4GqOTd

- The New Times (Rwanda) (@NewTimesRwanda) August 24, 2021

Rwanda won the game 82-68, in the presence of President Paul Kagame, among other fans who turned up on the evening.

This was Robeyns' first competitive game in national colours, and the 25-year-old expressed delight at the feat.

"I am very happy with the way we behaved in the first game, especially for me because it was my first time playing for Rwanda," he said in a post-match interview.

"The coach called me in July and I accepted the invitation and I started training with others and I found the team to be very good," he added.

In addition to the 23 points he scored, Robeyns also made two assists, four steals and three rebounds.

"For this match, we had no fear. We had confidence and concentration, though we knew that it was going to be a hard game," he said.

With the victory against DRC, Rwanda tops Group A ahead of facing Angola on Thursday, August 26.

The 30th edition of the FIBA Afrobasket tournament, runs from August 24 to September 5 in Kigali, has attracted 16 national teams of Kenya, DR Congo, Rwanda, Angola, Cape Verde, Nigeria, Mali, Kenya, Cote d'Ivoire, Uganda, Cameroon, Senegal, South Sudan, Egypt, Central African Republic and Guinea.