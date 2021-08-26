Gambia Open Golf Tournament Set for November 2021

The 2020 Gambia Open golf tournament organised by the Gambia Golf Association(GGA) in partnership with Fajara Club, is set to get underway at the Sir Dawda Jawara-Fajara Club Golf Course from 16th to 21st November 2021.

The Gambia Open is an international event, which is also The Gambia's national championship event for golf. It is expected to feature professionals, caddies and amateur golfers with winners set to receive handsome rewards at the end of the 6-day tournament, including air tickets sponsored by Royal Air Maroc.

The tournament was initially scheduled for March 2020, but had to be postponed due to the lockdown protocols aimed at controlling the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus.

This year's tournament is dedicated to the memory of Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara, GMRG, GCMG, FRCVS, GGA's first Chief Patron of the Gambia Golf Association, who died peacefully aged 95 at his home in Fajara, on Tuesday 27 August 2019.

Sir Dawda's personal contribution and that of his government, to the game of golf in The Gambia is unparalleled. Therefore it is befitting that the first Gambia Open Golf Tournament following his death, be dedicated to his memory. The late Sir Dawda was a keen golfer and used to compete regularly in the Hassan II Golf Trophy in Rabat, Morocco.

Ebrima Jawara, president of GGA and one of Sir Dawda's sons confirmed that during the event all WHO and Gambia Government COVID-19 protocols would be strictly followed, to ensure the safe participation of players, golf course workers, spectators and invited guests.

Since its inception in 2009 as the National Governing Body for Golf in The Gambia, the GGA regularly held tournaments and had since paid out over GMD1.5 million in professional prize money.