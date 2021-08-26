Gambia Registers 31 New Covid Cases

25 August 2021
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia has registered 31 new cases (cumulative cases, 9,470) according to the 359th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020.

The country also registered five (5) new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total to 301.

Twenty-one (21) cases are currently on oxygen therapy.

Ten (10) cases were newly discharged from treatment centres, while 174 got discharged at least 10 days from the day they tested positive but evaded institutional isolation.

No new contacts were traced and monitored.

As of 20th August 2021, 132,756 and 4,388 people received their single dose of Janssen & Janssen and 1st dose of Sinopharm vaccine respectively.

Poverty on the rise as 33% rural households get one meal per day

Ex-Chadian leader Hissène Habré dies at 79

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X