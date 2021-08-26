Gambia Registers 31 New Covid Cases

The Gambia has registered 31 new cases (cumulative cases, 9,470) according to the 359th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020.

The country also registered five (5) new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total to 301.

Twenty-one (21) cases are currently on oxygen therapy.

Ten (10) cases were newly discharged from treatment centres, while 174 got discharged at least 10 days from the day they tested positive but evaded institutional isolation.

No new contacts were traced and monitored.

As of 20th August 2021, 132,756 and 4,388 people received their single dose of Janssen & Janssen and 1st dose of Sinopharm vaccine respectively.

