Gambia: Police Reportedly Arrest Man, 25, for Murder

Police in the West Coast Region (WCR) have reportedly arrested Musa Trawally, 25, a resident of Lamin Daranka for allegedly stabbing one Malick Bojang which led to the latter's death, The Point has been reliably informed.

The suspect is currently under police custody as investigation into the matter continues.

Lamin Njie, spokesperson of The Gambia Police Force who was contacted for comments, confirmed the arrest and detention of the suspect, saying: "At the moment we can't confirm as to what transpired between the victim and the deceased which led to the stabbing of the victim."

PRO Njie further added: "We can confirm a stabbing incident which took place on the 22nd August 2021 at Lamin CDC in which 25 year old Malick Bojang was stabbed."

"He was subsequently rushed to the Banjulinding health center and referred to the EFSTH hospital in Banjul where he was pronounced dead."

"Arrangements have been made for autopsy and further medical examination."

"Police have opened a swift investigation into the matter leading to the arrest of the suspect Musa Trawally of Lamin Daranka, 25-year-old. The suspect is currently helping police in their investigations."

"We wish to send a strong word of caution to the public, particularly young people, to desist from violence and knife crime. Individuals found wanting will face the full force of the law."

High Court Assistant Bailiff faces charge of obtaining money by false pretence, frauds