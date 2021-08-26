Gambia: John Mendy Elected Gambia Referees Association Prexy

John F. Mendy has been elected as President of The Gambia Referees Association. Mendy was elected at the association's elective congress held over the weekend.

Modou Sowe and Lamin Camara were elected as first and second vice presidents respectively.

Haruna Cham and Pa Omar Touray were elected secretary general and the treasurer respectively. Landing F. Nyassi, Isatou Bah, Bubacarr Jallow, Bai Madi Jammeh and Abdoulie Sowe were elected unopposed.

The chairpersons of the seven administrative regions are automatic members of the Executive.

Source-GFF