Gambia: Ebrima Sohna Signs for Fortune FC

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League Champions Fortune FC have announced the signing of Ebrima Sohna.

The Scorpions midfielder signed a one-year contract with the Farato-based team.

"We are delighted to have finally reached an agreement with Gambian international midfielder, Ebrima Sohna, who has signed a one year contract with Fortune Football Club," said the club on its official Facebook Page.

The club further said: "The much-revered midfielder has been training with the team for some time now. The hard tackling and evergreen star has acquired a wealth of experience in international football and his addition to our array of stars will be mega."

As the team rolls towards the first leg of the CAF champions league preliminary round against ES Setif, Sohna's addition will significantly help the team in its quest to open another history.