Gambia: Govt Disposes 3 Jammeh Aircraft

The Gambia Government has disposed off three Russian-made aircraft that belonged to former Gambian President, Yahya Jammeh.

The derelict planes that had been left stranded at the Banjul International Airport since the former President fled to Equatorial Guinea following his disastrous election defeat in December, 2016, were sold at $500,000.00 reveals Government Spokesperson, Ebrima G. Sankareh.

Appearing on West Coast Radio's breakfast show yesterday, Spokesperson Sankareh revealed that all three aircraft were sold in 2019 to Gambian entrepreneur, Momodou Turo Darboe whose company, Sankajula, was the highest bidder among several national and international bidders. He revealed that the Gambian Finance Ministry with guidance and expertise from The Gambia Civil Aviation Authority (GCCA) sold the aircraft and the funds are lodged in a recovery account at Finance.

According to the Spokesperson, two of the aircraft are Boeing 727-100s manufactured in the late 1970s. The third plane, registration mark: C5-RTG-IL62 has since left the airport leaving behind the two Boeing 727s with registration marks: C5-GAF and C5-GOG.