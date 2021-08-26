Gambia: Assan Ceesay Scores Back-to-Back Goal for Zurich

Gambian striker Assan Ceesay on Saturday scored to register back-to-back goals for his Swiss topflight side FC Zurich during their 2-1 home win over Grasshoppers in the week four fixture of the Swiss Super League played at the Letzigrund.

The 27-year-old scored his side's winning goal in the 90+5 minute of the second half after providing an assist for the opener in the 10th minute of the match.

Gambia's goal-poacher scored back-to-back goals for City Boys (Zurich) after scoring a brace (two goals) during Zurich FC 10-0 win over Solothurn in the first round of the Swiss Cup played on 14 August 2021.

The former Gamtel and Casa Sports striker now netted three goals and assisted two for FC Zurich.

Assan Ceesay, during an interview with Fallaboweh, said though it was a difficult game they won the game for their fans.

"I am so emotional and proud of myself because I work hard for it. Starting with this good form is so important for a striker; it builds more confidence and I hope it will continue," he added.

"The season is long and we are taking it game by game. It's a collective effort," he told Fallaboweh.