Gambia: Medical FC Clout Kunta Kinteh to Gain Promotion to GFF 2nd Tier

Medical FC on Sunday defeated Kunta Kinteh FC 2-0 in their promotion play-off match played at the Jarra-Soma Mini Stadium to gain promotion to The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League.

Central River Region based-club, Medical FC scored two goals without the North Bank Region based-club, Kunta Kinteh FC reacting to gain promotion to the country's second tier.

Medical FC now joined Dibba Oil FC and Wagadu FC in the country's second division league.

Kunta Kinteh FC missed the chance to gain promotion to the second division league after losing to Medical FC 2-0 in their promotion play-off encounter.